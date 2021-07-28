In its investigation, Finra found that despite Robinhood’s mission to demystify finance, the company gave customers false and misleading information on an array of critical issues, such as whether customers could place trades using borrowed money and how much cash was in customers’ accounts. The agency also found that Robinhood relied on algorithms to approve users for options trading even if those users did not meet the criteria for approval or if their accounts had red flags signaling that they should be denied.