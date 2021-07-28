Portman said that the group had resolved all their remaining issues after haggling between lawmakers and the White House that had stretched late into Tuesday night. “We’ve got a deal,” Sinema later said.
The political breakthrough appeared to put the Senate on track to hold a key procedural vote Wednesday that would allow the chamber to begin debating the infrastructure measure. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he hopes to pass the package before the August recess.
Democratic negotiators including Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia similarly expressed optimism about a deal Wednesday, with both saying they though the Senate could hold a key procedural vote in a few hours. Other Democrats and Republicans similarly expressed an openness to forging ahead, though many lawmakers cautioned they had not yet seen text of the plan.
Wednesday’s apparent breakthrough came just days after talks appeared to have run aground, with lawmakers bickering over multiple parts of the deal. For days, they seemed to be at a stalemate over how to spend money to improve the nation’s railways, water pipes and internet connections, as well as the exact means by which to pay for it. The disagreements ultimately scuttled an attempt last week to open debate on the infrastructure proposal, which Republicans blocked unanimously.
Reaching an agreement, however, only marks the beginning of the battle over a massive measure that would touch nearly every part of the economy. The infrastructure proposal also is only one component of Biden’s broader economic agenda, and Democrats plan to try to move a second, roughly $3.5 trillion package essentially in tandem — leaving considerable room for error with the congressional clock ticking.