Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the leader of the chamber’s top budget panel, said the budget package could come as soon as next week and has already garnered the 50 votes required for passage. Yet a new wrinkle emerged Wednesday, as Sen. Sinema — one of the architects of the public-works spending deal — said she would not support as much as $3.5 trillion in spending. Sinema said she would only vote to begin the process known as reconciliation, which will allow Democrats to bypass what is likely to be overwhelming GOP opposition to their plans.