I emailed the pool management company and asked to be paid the same as Steve and Tony. The pool company then asked me for my availability, which was strange because they already had our schedules. The pool company then lowered Steve’s hourly rate to $12.50 and Tony’s to $13 and raised Natasha’s to $13. They did not change my rate. The pool company claimed they had reviewed our “availability” and that this “triggered” the new pay rates. But I was not any less available to work than the boys were, and the company had never before indicated our wage would fluctuate based on availability. Also, they never explained exactly what kind of availability qualified for each hourly rate. It felt like they were looking for an excuse for why I was being paid less.