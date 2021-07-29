Editor’s note: The Bureau of Economic Analysis typically reports quarterly U.S. GDP at an annualized rate — that is, the rate at which GDP would grow if this quarter’s change continued for a full year. This allows for easy comparisons across time periods. But during the Coronavirus crisis, The Post reported quarterly numbers, not annualized ones, as it was absurd to assume the devastating collapse or rapid early rebound would continue for a full year. Now that the economy has returned to its previous level and resumed more normal patterns, The Post will return to reporting the official, annualized numbers.