In addition to replacing the existing 39 apartments and adding 210 more, APAH contributed a 9,000-square-foot park and playground within the community that is open to the public. The park is part of a network created by the Rosslyn Highlands Park Coordinated Open Spaces plan that includes 60,000 square feet of recreation and open space.
The park and location are just two of the community’s amenities, which also include community rooms, a terrace with views of the Arlington skyline, garage parking, on-site laundry facilities, energy efficient features and art commissioned by local artists. Designed by KGD Architecture, the apartments blend with existing design elements in the neighborhood while creating a new urban community around the open space.
The apartments, which are guaranteed to remain affordable for the next 75 years, include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be affordable to households with an income at 60 percent or less of area median income.
The income limits for renters range from $54,180 for a one-person household renting a one-bedroom unit to $89,820 for a six-person household renting a three-bedroom unit. The minimum required income ranges from $34,080 to $38,400 depending on the size of the apartment and the household.
Rents range from $849 to $1,321 for a one-bedroom to $1,440 to $1,767 for a three-bedroom apartment.
The apartments range from 461 to 1,117 square feet. They include fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star-certified appliances, ceiling fans and large closets. Up to two cats are allowed per apartment. For more information, click here or call 571-234-4002.
