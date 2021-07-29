Robinhood has enjoyed staggering growth, more than quadrupling the number of monthly active users since 2019. Young and novice investors have flocked to the app, which pioneered a host of user-friendly features that legacy brokerages have since adopted, including no-fee trading, no account minimums and the ability to buy fractions of a share.
From 2019 to 2020, Robinhood’s revenue exploded 245 percent from $277.5 million to $958.8 million. The company’s mission is to “democratize finance for all," according to its prospectus, which noted that more than half its customers are first-time investors.
But such populist appeals also have attracted criticism that the company exploits the naivete of inexperienced investors, and that the seamlessness of the app and the revelry it inspires has “gamified” stock trading in ways that could harm users.
“The mounting regulatory risk Robinhood faces makes us concerned that the public may see Robinhood’s stated goal to ‘democratize investing’ as a ruse to lure them into speculative trading and gambling that benefits Robinhood more than the individual investor,” David Trainer, chief executive of New Constructs, wrote in commentary ahead of the IPO. “That said, there are many beautiful casinos in Las Vegas that are tributes to the willingness of millions of people to lose money gambling.”
The majority of Robinhood’s revenues are transaction-based, allowing customers to make trades with zero upfront commission payment. Such “payment for order flow” practices have “drawn heightened scrutiny from the U.S. Congress, the SEC, state regulators, and other regulatory and legislative authorities," Robinhood said in its prospectus.
Ahead of the IPO, Robinhood disclosed that it is under regulatory scrutiny for restricting trading on GameStop and other meme stocks earlier this year. It’s also being asked about its two founders’ compliance with financial registration rules.
The inquiries by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority present new regulatory hurdles for Robinhood, which just last month was fined a record $70 million for “systemic” failures by FINRA, the securities industry’s self-regulator.
Robinhood’s hotly anticipated debut continues a record-breaking streak of IPOs in 2021. The last three months marked the most active second quarter by deal numbers and proceeds in the past 20 years, according to Ernst & Young.