The Marvel film has significantly underperformed at the box office since its release earlier this month, taking in an uncharacteristically low $318 million globally, though it is difficult to know how much is specifically due to the simultaneous release as opposed to other factors.
A Disney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The suit is the most visible salvo in a battle that has been playing out behind the scenes for months, as stars and their representatives complain that studios are shortchanging them by not releasing their movies theatrically. Actors’ compensation comes partly in the form of incentives tied to box office performance, a concrete worldwide dollar amount for a specific film.
The fight has been brewing during the pandemic when studios either released movies to their own exclusive digital platforms or flipped them to streamers. But the “Black Widow” instance presents a particularly thorny case because it still allows for box office dollars — just, potentially, fewer of them.
When Warner Media enacted a similar simultaneous release plan for its 2021 movies, it renegotiated many deals with talent to take the lost revenue into account.
