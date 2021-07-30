Amazon told The Post that the decision not relate to a data breach and that “no customer data has been exposed to any third party.” The company said it cooperated throughout the investigation but rejects its findings and plans to appeal.
“Maintaining the security of our customers’ information and their trust are top priorities,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The decision relating to how we show customers relevant advertising relies on subjective and untested interpretations of European privacy law, and the proposed fine is entirely out of proportion with even that interpretation.”
(Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)
The penalty smashes past the previous high of $56.6 million (€50 million) assessed on Google in France for its data consent policies. It reflects regulators’ growing enforcement efforts against some of the world’s most powerful companies.
The CNPD did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.
Other E.U. regulators would have to approve the fine, a lengthy process that could lower it down the line. The maximum penalties allowed under the E.U. General Data Protection Regulation are capped at 4 percent of the company’s worldwide revenue from the previous year.
Amazon already is fending off other charges from European watchdogs. It’s under investigation by E.U. antitrust regulator Margrethe Vestager, who alleged in complaint that the company uses the vast pool of information it gathers from its marketplace platform to identify popular products being sold by outside vendors on its website, then offers similar products itself, sometimes at lower prices.
The maximum penalty in this case, governed by different privacy laws, could be as much as 10 percent of Amazon’s revenue. But such cases can drag though years of appeals or be dropped.
Amazon’s stock plummeted 7 percent in morning trading following the news.