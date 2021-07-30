For diners like Adam Yosim, all the news about the delta variant has meant he and his wife are resuming masking and ordering takeout instead of sitting indoors at restaurants. Yosim is a public relations professional for Stanton Communications in Washington, D.C., but has lived in Boca Raton since the pandemic. Before the pandemic, he would dine out up to four times a week, following the latest trends and food influencers. He said now there’s “no need to risk it,” although he recognizes that this could be another blow to “restaurants that have been doing everything they can to claw their way back.”