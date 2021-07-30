For the past few decades, most of the voices challenging Big Oil were doing so with facts and data, in the belief that scientific research would prove persuasive. Even as the face of climate activism has gotten younger, more diverse and more media savvy, leaders like Thunberg have struck a sober tone: “How dare you?” the Swedish environmental activist famously asked of those complicit in climate inaction in her 2019 United Nations speech. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”