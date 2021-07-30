An extensive investigation by the Daily Beast this spring also documents the Kowalskis’ actions. According to the story, an aggressive legal campaign was first directed at Ross himself in the mid-1990s when he was dying of lymphoma at the age of 52, and then at Steve, Ross’s son and an accomplished painter in his own right. Steve Ross, Bob’s good friend Dana Jester, their ally Lawrence Kapp and other friends of Ross have taken to calling the Kowalskis’ actions “Grand Theft Bob.” And, the story says, they have been deeply unhappy.