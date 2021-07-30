“I’m a U.S. citizen by birth,” said Garcia, who lives in Annapolis. “My husband is from El Salvador, but we met all the eligibility requirements so I never really thought twice about it. It wasn’t like the first stimulus payment where I didn’t realize we weren’t getting it because of the mixed-status issue. But everything indicated that mixed-status families were good to go. I had been expecting come July, that extra money was going to be there. So I’ve planned accordingly, trying to catch up with everything from last year.”