On a separate note, we don’t know why you’d want to continue to work with this agent. You and she don’t appear to be on the same page with regard to the listing. Even if they aren’t going to be BFFs, we feel that sellers and the listing agents they choose should work well as a team and actually like working together. When we see disagreements between owners and their listing agents, we believe it’s a signal for the seller to move on and find someone else with whom they’re more simpatico.