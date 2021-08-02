For example, a unit in the Acadia condo at 9480 Virginia Center Blvd. #120, approximately two blocks from the Vienna Metro station, is priced at $394,900. That’s significantly less expensive than the median sales price in Fairfax County, which was $650,000 in June, according to Bright MLS. The condo was initially priced at $404,900 when it was listed in April.
Monthly condo fees are $607 and include access to property amenities, two assigned garage parking spaces, water, sewer, trash and building maintenance. Annual property taxes are $4,031.
Amenities at the Acadia, which was built in 2004, include a gym, an indoor basketball court, a golf simulator, a game room, a business center, a theater room, a party room and an outdoor pool. The condo is close to commuter routes, including Interstate 66, the Beltway and Route 50, and is a short drive from shops and restaurants.
The 1,144-square-foot condo includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo for privacy, and each has a walk-in closet and private full bathroom. The kitchen, which opens to the dining area and living room, has Corian counters and a center island. The kitchen, living and dining area have laminate flooring that resembles hardwood. A balcony is off the living room.
Both bedrooms have ceiling fans, and a large hall closet includes a washer and dryer and storage space. A built-in desk area/office space is across the hallway from the laundry closet.
Assigned schools include Marshall Road Elementary, Thoreau Middle and Madison High. The elementary school is rated below average compared with other schools in the state by GreatSchools.org. The middle and high schools are rated average.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Rex Reiley with Re/Max Allegiance at 703-768-7730.
Read more in Real Estate: