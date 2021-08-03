If you’re still experiencing financial trouble, starting Aug. 31, most mortgage servicers must tell you about repayment or other options when they reach out to you, according to a CFPB rule that has been updated in light of the pandemic. The watchdog agency says that except in limited circumstances, servicers can’t start the foreclosure process before Jan. 1, 2022. The servicer has to reach out to you first, examine your situation and then explore options to help you avoid foreclosure.