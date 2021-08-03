Residents have begun to move into Aubrey, an apartment building in the Highlands, and are anticipated to move into the condos at Pierce in early fall 2021.
Rents at Aubrey range from $2,350 for a one-bedroom to $7,595 for a three-bedroom unit. Condos at Pierce range from the $900,000s to more than $3 million.
Penzance, the developer of the Highlands, recently announced the start of leasing for Evo, the third tower in the cluster.
The 29-story Evo building will have more than 450 apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz counters, stainless- steel appliances and keyless entry. Many of the apartments include a balcony. The apartments range from a 490-square-foot studio to a 2,485-square-foot unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Rents range from $1,900 to $13,015 per month.
Residents at Evo, which is at 1771 N. Pierce St. in Arlington next to Wilson Boulevard, can walk to numerous shops and restaurants as well as the Metro.
Building amenities will include a rooftop swimming pool, a penthouse-level indoor-outdoor lounge with a bar and TVs, grilling stations, fire pits, garden terraces with seating, a fitness center with classes and a spa, a rock-climbing wall, a dart alley and a multi-sport simulator. A game room includes foosball, arcade games and video games.
Multiple lounges will be available for small and large gatherings, including a coffee café and a poker lounge. Several co-working lounges will be available for residents, along with private conference rooms. Evo will have a bike storage space, parking with electric car charging stations, a kiosk with updated and 24-hour concierge services.
Leasing for Evo, which is managed by Greystar, can be done with an in-person appointment at 1600 Wilson Blvd. in the leasing center or virtually.
For more information, visit www.evorosslyn.com or www.thehighlandsva.com.
