But lapse in coverage and the new threshold to qualify under the eviction ban created its own wrinkles. The ban is good news for renters behind on payments throughout much of Florida, the West Coast and the South, where the delta variant of the coronavirus has been spreading fast. But the moratorium creates new geographic boundaries for evictions, sending some renters searching their county’s level of community spread. While most of the nation is covered by the new eviction ban, there are counties in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York protected from evictions next to counties where evictions can continue, because community spread is considered “moderate.”