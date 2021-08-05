The figures reported Thursday are down significantly from the record highs of last year, but they remain nearly double the pre-pandemic averages.
An additional 94,000 people filed initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for gig and self-employed workers. The total number of jobless benefit claims for all forms of unemployment insurance was about 13 million as of mid-July, according to the most recent available data.
The rising caseloads nationwide have greatly concerned public health experts, and raised questions about whether the country’s economic recovery will be jeopardized.
But there are signs that consumer activity remains high, as restaurant reservations remain close to 2019 levels, as tracked by Open Table, and air travel, as measured by TSA checkpoint data, remain strong. The 2.2 million people who went through checkpoints on Sunday made for the highest number since the pandemic began.
Economists hope that school reopenings will help drive an uptick in the labor market in the fall as the country seeks to regain about 6.8 million jobs that have not come back yet from the beginning of the pandemic.