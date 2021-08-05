Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. As of Aug. 1, borrowers refinancing their mortgages will no longer have to pay the adverse market refinance fee. The fee, which was imposed on mortgages sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, added about $1,500 to a $300,000 loan. The surcharge was intended to offset covid-related losses.
The 15-year fixed-rate average held steady at 2.1 percent with an average 0.6 point, unchanged from the previous week. It was 2.44 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average fell to 2.4 percent with an average 0.4 point. It was 2.45 percent a week ago and 2.9 percent a year ago.
“Investors are uncertain about how impactful resurgent delta-variant covid cases will be, which is helping to keep rates low,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “Economic growth continued in the second quarter, albeit shy of expectations. And while mask-wearing is making a comeback thanks to CDC guidance and local advisories, health experts don’t expect widely mandated lockdowns like we saw in 2020. This wait-and-see approach tends to lead investors to favor bonds, which means lower rates in the near term.”
Concerns about the spread of the delta variant seems to be unsettling investors more than inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly traded at its lowest level since February earlier this week before closing at 1.19 percent on Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.
Investors normally would be looking to shed Treasurys because rising inflation erodes the value of bonds’ fixed payments. Instead, bond buying continues apace. Last month, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell more than 20 basis points, the largest one-month decline since March 2020.
“The spread of covid’s delta variant has prompted global investors to park money in safe investments that won’t lose value, said Holden Lewis, home and mortgage specialist at NerdWallet. “Mortgage bonds are among the safest places to stash money. As a result, the supply of mortgage money exceeds the demand. That’s why mortgages are so cheap. There’s an excess of money available to lend and a finite demand from mortgage borrowers.”
Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found almost two-thirds of the experts it surveyed expect rates to go down in the coming week.
“Rates may ease down slightly as variant concerns rattle the Treasury markets while inflation talk is off to the side for the moment,” said Gordon Miller, owner of Miller Lending Group. “Should this continue to remain an issue it’s quite possible we retest the all-time lows.”
Meanwhile, mortgage applications dipped last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — decreased 1.7 percent from a week earlier. The refinance index and purchase index each dropped 2 percent. The purchase index was down 18 percent compared to last year. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 67.6 percent of applications.
“Refinancing activity last week was close to year-ago levels for the first time in months, which is a sign that more homeowners are acting on mortgage rates that have now fallen below 3 percent,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Although lower mortgage rates are giving prospective home buyers more purchasing power, low inventory and affordability challenges continue to prevent sales activity from being much higher.”
More Real Estate: