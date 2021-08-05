“Investors are uncertain about how impactful resurgent delta-variant covid cases will be, which is helping to keep rates low,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “Economic growth continued in the second quarter, albeit shy of expectations. And while mask-wearing is making a comeback thanks to CDC guidance and local advisories, health experts don’t expect widely mandated lockdowns like we saw in 2020. This wait-and-see approach tends to lead investors to favor bonds, which means lower rates in the near term.”