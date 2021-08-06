Lucy, who’s preparing to start second grade, has a rotation of favorite outfits — many of them in bright pink — from Target’s adaptive line. She likes tulle dresses that her mother tucks underneath her so they don’t get caught in her wheelchair, and shoes with wide openings to accommodate her ankle brace. In the winter, she wears a back-closing adaptive jacket that doesn’t require her to lean forward to pull it on. Soon, her mother says, she’ll be buying new adaptive tops to accommodate the gastrostomy tube that is being placed in her stomach for supplemental feeding.