Over and over again, mothers described to The Washington Post how hard the uncertainty is right now with the delta variant of the coronavirus. They thought they had survived the worst of the coronavirus and were hopeful for a true return to normal this fall. Now they say they feel plunged into a world where a notice could go out at noon to pick up the kids in 15 minutes at school or day care because of an exposure. All of this is happening at a time when parents have fewer options to work from home and fewer financial resources, as states scale back unemployment benefits and companies are less understanding.