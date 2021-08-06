The economy remains about 5.7 million jobs down from where it was before the pandemic hit, in March 2020, and economists have had big hopes about the potential for robust economic growth on the tails of wide vaccine usage. But a vaccination effort that stalled this summer — more than 40 percent of the U.S.' vaccine eligible population remains unvaccinated despite their wide availability — and only recently began ticking up again, has provided fertile ground for the Delta variant to wreak havoc, raising questions about whether some consumers and businesses will begin the process of buttoning up, yet again.