The two reports make for two straight months when nearly 1 million jobs were added – totals that are close to the optimistic predictions many economists had last year about how vaccinations would smooth the way for the labor market recovery.
The report is a portrait of the economy from the middle of July, around the time that coronavirus cases from the Delta variant began to surge, and it may be too soon to tell how severely the latest surge of cases, which is threatening the country’s reopening, could affect the labor market.
But it is a sign at least that fears about a labor shortage appear to be receding into the rearview mirror as a major economic concern.
The economy remains about 5.7 million jobs down from where it was before the pandemic hit, in March 2020, and economists have had big hopes about the potential for robust economic growth on the tails of wide vaccine usage. But a vaccination effort that stalled this summer — more than 40 percent of the U.S.' vaccine eligible population remains unvaccinated despite their wide availability — and only recently began ticking up again, has provided fertile ground for the Delta variant to wreak havoc, raising questions about whether some consumers and businesses will begin the process of buttoning up, yet again.
For now, the economic indicators continue to look strong. New weekly unemployment claims have trended downward gradually this year, though they have largely flatlined, on average, in recent weeks. They remain about twice the level of pre-pandemic average.
Reservations at restaurants are hovering just below 2019 levels, according to OpenTable data – a remarkable achievement after so many businesses shuttered earlier in the pandemic. And air travel, as measured by TSA checkpoint data, continues to hit record numbers for the pandemic, every couple of weeks.
The growth in July was driven by employment in the leisure and hospitality sector, with restaurants and bars adding 253,000 people, hotels adding 74,000 and arts entertainment, and recreation adding 53,000. The sector is still down 1.7 million jobs from February 2020.
Employment rose by 221,000 in local government education and 40,000 in private education, although the reported noted that the distinct patterns in hiring in schools – namely that there were fewer layoffs at the end of the school year this year, because there had not been seasonal increases earlier – may have distorted the report, and contributed to the signals about job gains in July.
Professional and business services added 60,000 jobs; transportation and warehousing added 50,000 jobs.