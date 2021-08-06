“He could, in fact, divest himself of those but he chooses not to. That’s a choice that he’s making,” said Lisa Graves, executive director of True North Research, a private ethics research firm, and former chief counsel for nominations to Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.). “That choice means that even if he himself is not the one making a decision affecting XPO, other people within the Postal Service know that it could benefit him, and that could curry favor with him.”