For example, at Elan, a new 35-unit condo building in Silver Spring, Md., the currently available units range from $199,000 to $397,000. The median sales price for a home in Montgomery County was $555,000 in June, according to Bright MLS, so these condos are well below that range. Monthly condo fees range from $100 to $220 for available units. Annual property taxes for the $199,000 unit are $2,240.
Located at 700 Roeder Rd. in Silver Spring, Elan has a WalkScore of 96, which means 96 percent of errands and activities can be accomplished on foot, and a TransitScore of 85, which means it has easy access to multiple transportation options. The Silver Spring Metro station, which includes Red Line service, MARC trains and numerous bus routes, is less than one mile from Elan. Residents can walk to shops, restaurants, music venues, movie theaters and the Silver Spring library.
The condos each have quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, porcelain tile and quartz counters in the bathroom, vertical blinds, blackout shades and a washer and dryer. Building amenities include a business center, package lockers and storage. Pets are allowed in the building.
Currently available units include a 360-square-foot studio priced at $199,000 with a $100 condo fee. The largest available unit, priced at $397,000, is a 739-square-foot condo with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a condo fee of $220.
Assigned schools include Sligo Creek Elementary, Silver Spring International Middle and Northwood High. Residents can enroll in one of the five Down County High School Consortium schools for high school. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Maryland, the middle school is rated average, and the high school is rated below average.
For more information and photos, click here or call the Urban Pace sales team at 301-244-4210.
