What else is in the bill? There was a major lobbying frenzy for this package, and the result is many small provisions tucked in the bill to aid different groups. For example, there is funding for salmon recovery, requirements that states enforce open container laws that prevent open alcoholic beverages in cars and a provision allowing states to use some of their funding for recreational trails. There is also money for research on “wildlife crossing safety” and money for a “healthy streets” program to expand tree cover to mitigate urban heat. And, perhaps a favorite of avid train riders like Biden, there is a line in the bill encouraging more food and beverage services on Amtrak routes, even if revenue does not break even.