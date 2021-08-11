“It’s new, used and rental cars. It’s airplane tickets. It’s hotels,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said last month, referring to sectors that have seen steep price bumps. “Each of those has a story attached to it that is — it is really about the reopening of the economy. So we look at that, and we think that those are temporary things, because the supply side will respond. The economy will adapt.”
Still, the Fed has acknowledged that there is no playbook for this economy. Surging coronavirus cases and the spread of the delta variant weigh on the path forward, including in areas that have reimposed mask mandates or other restrictions.
On the inflation front, the Fed is staying alert for any signs of sustained price increases that pulse through the entire economy. For example, rising rents and soaring home prices have concerned some economists who are unsure whether the cost of shelter will fall back down.
“We’re in a very turbulent space in terms of pricing,” Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday. “There are lots of moving parts, and I’m monitoring that closely.”
The Fed has two mandates: stable prices and maximum employment. The central bank will have to weigh both as it considers when to scale back its support for the markets, namely $120 billion a month in bond purchases.
Fed leaders have made clear that they won’t rush to “taper” asset purchases, or eventually raise interest rates, until the economy has made significant progress. When it comes to the labor market, economists celebrated the 943,000 jobs added in July as hiring gained speed and employers raised wages to bring people back on the payrolls.
If the economy keeps gaining momentum, economists think the Fed could announce a plan to begin peeling back asset purchases later this year or in early 2022.