We find it quite disconcerting that your real estate agent hired your inspector. Typically, agents will give you a list of several inspectors and then you can interview each of them to see which one is the best fit. This has several benefits. You’ll learn more about what different inspectors offer in the way of price and service. And you’ll figure out whether your personality is a mesh with this person, which is important because you’re going to follow that person around during the inspection to learn about the mechanical systems of the property you’re about to buy.