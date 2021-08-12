The chicken products recall is the latest in a summer of high-profile recalls in the United States, ranging from muffins to dog food. Tyson Foods recalled almost 9 million pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products last month due to possible listeria contamination, pulling poultry off the shelves at major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Kroger. Last month also saw Johnson & Johnson announce that five of its aerosol sunscreen products are being recalled after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical linked to blood cancers such as leukemia.