Trammell Crow Co., JM Zell Partners and CBRE Global Investors partnered recently to develop a 383,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Alexandria that will include all three of those types of senior housing. Located at 765 John Carlyle St., the development will include a 115,000-square-foot medical office building and a 268,000-square-foot senior living residence with 12,000 square feet of ground level retail space and a garage underneath.
Perkins Eastman is designing the senior living residence and SmithGroup is designing the medical office building. Construction on the project is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.
The partners will team with Senior Resource Group, a luxury senior living operator for the housing component of the project. The approximately 215 senior residences will range from studios to two-bedroom units with a den. Pricing for the community has yet to be determined.
Planned amenities for the senior housing building include a restaurant, a bar and lounge, a library, a theater, an indoor rooftop pool, a rooftop bar, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a salon, an arts center, concierge services and a wellness suite.
The Carlyle neighborhood of Alexandria is within walking distance of King Street for shops and restaurants. The Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is one-half mile from the planned development and the King Street Metro station is about one mile away.
For updates on the project, visit www.TrammellCrow.com and www.SRGseniorliving.com.
