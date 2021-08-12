I believe you that the work itself can’t be made more interesting, but strategizing about how to tackle the job can make it less overwhelming. For example, there’s nothing like a looming deadline to help sharpen focus, whether it comes from a calendar or a clock or a napping baby. (Ask me how I know.) Sometimes you have to invent artificial deadlines; one popular approach is the Pomodoro technique, which involves breaking your day into strict 25-minute segments followed by five-minute breaks. The key is that you don’t let distractions interrupt your brief work shifts, and you spend your breaks doing something entirely different from work. Instead of gazing in despair at the months or years ahead, you’re focused just on getting through the next 25 minutes.