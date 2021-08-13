U.S. equities pushed higher for a second straight week even as the market’s most popular index settled into its narrowest trading range since before the pandemic began.

The S&P 500 added 0.7 percent in the five-day span to reach an all-time high of 4,468. Although the benchmark’s gains have moderated recently, it has nearly doubled in value since last year’s bottom in March amid the pandemic. The S&P has fluctuated an average 0.5 percent on each day in August — the calmest month since November 2017. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.9 percent on the week while the Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent.

On Monday, stocks declined on fears of a stimulus pullback after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic urged in a speech that the central bank begin tapering asset purchases soon given the “substantial progress toward our goal.” But stocks pushed higher after consumer price data showed inflation has moderated, reducing concern about the looming odds to ease stimulus efforts.

Even a Friday report that showed consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade, largely driven by the surge in coronavirus cases, didn’t stop stocks from closing in the green.

The Treasury will sell 13-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

— Bloomberg News