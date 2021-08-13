On Monday, stocks declined on fears of a stimulus pullback after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic urged in a speech that the central bank begin tapering asset purchases soon given the “substantial progress toward our goal.” But stocks pushed higher after consumer price data showed inflation has moderated, reducing concern about the looming odds to ease stimulus efforts.
Even a Friday report that showed consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade, largely driven by the surge in coronavirus cases, didn’t stop stocks from closing in the green.
The Treasury will sell 13-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News