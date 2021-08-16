Timeshare sellers may discover that buyers are hard to find. There are companies that claim they will find you a buyer or will act as a broker for you to find a buyer. These will often require an upfront fee, which will be a waste if the timeshare doesn’t sell. (Some of these websites have plenty of complaints against them so be sure to type the name of the website and the word “ratings” and then the name of the website or company and the word “complaints” as part of your due diligence before you sign a contract or pay any fees.)