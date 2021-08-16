It’s important to remember that the answers to these questions vary from person to person, depending on their lifestyle, stage of life and priorities. For some, a smart investment might mean a property that they can call their own and sell in the future or pass on to their children. But for others, it may mean convenience, access to premium amenities and maintenance-free living. It may mean the flexibility to change jobs, explore new cities, have a shorter commute, save money for travel or a variety of other benefits that renting offers.