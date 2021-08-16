For example, the co-op at 1200 23rd St. NW #802 is priced at $295,000. That is well below the median sales price in D.C., which was $700,000 in June, according to Bright MLS. Monthly co-op fees are $712 per month, which includes property taxes, insurance, building and common area maintenance, reserve funds, sewer, trash and water. The unit also has an annual city tax bill of $191.
The nine-story Westhaven co-op was built in 1981. This eighth-floor unit has 875 square feet with one bedroom and two bathrooms. The open living and dining area has refinished hardwood floors and two floor-to-ceiling windows at one end. The separate kitchen includes granite counters, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a stacked washer and dryer. The bedroom has carpet, two closets and a floor-to-ceiling window. The unit also has a powder room.
Both cats and dogs are allowed in the building and garage parking is available for rent. Residents can walk to the Foggy Bottom Metro station for Blue, Orange and Silver line service or to the Dupont Circle Metro station for Red line service. Numerous shops, restaurants and fitness centers are located nearby, including Bread & Chocolate on the ground level and SoulCycle on the corner. Both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s grocery stores are within walking distance.
Assigned schools include School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens for preschool through eighth grade and Cardozo Education campus for sixth through 12th grade. The elementary school is rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in D.C. and the high school is rated below average.
