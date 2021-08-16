An agency spokeswoman said the preliminary investigation will focus on Tesla’s autopilot system and “technologies and methods used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver’s engagement with driving while Autopilot is in use.”
The two systems being examined by the agency include Tesla Autopilot and the Traffic Aware Cruise Control. Both are described by authorities as “partial” self-driving car systems designed to recognize and avoid oncoming traffic while a human driver retains control of the vehicle. Neither is a fully self-driving system.
The crashes identified by the safety agency date back to 2018 and occurred across nine states. The most recent one appears to correspond to a July 10 incident in which a driver slammed into a parked police car on a San Diego freeway. The driver later said her vehicle was on autopilot, according to local media reports.
Tesla did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.