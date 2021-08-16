The Post-Schar School poll finds that a majority of workers ― 59 percent — say they want to return to their workplace all or most of the time after the pandemic is over. Just under 2 in 10 say they want to mostly (10 percent) or always (8 percent) work remotely, while 2 in 10 desire an even split between working at home and commuting occasionally. White men are more likely than other workers overall to want to return to the workplace. Remote work is more popular among workers who complete most of their job at a computer and those who have been teleworking in the past month. Both groups prefer fully or partially remote work to work taking place mostly outside the home.