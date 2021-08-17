The magnet sets were intended for adults. But several thousand children were reported to have accidentally swallowed small, powerful magnets made by various manufacturers over the last decade, according to hospitals and poison control data.
The magnets — each the size of a BB pellet — could pull together inside a child’s intestines after ingestion, in some cases causing serious injuries and at least one death, regulators said.
Although the CPSC issues hundreds of product recalls each year, Tuesday’s announcement was unusual because a manufacturer managed for years to block the agency’s efforts.
The result was a pitched fight that called into question the CPSC’s authority to remove products it deems unsafe.
Doctor’s groups, too, worried that drawn-out litigation over the agency’s powers would put more children in danger.
“It’s about damn time,” said Bryan Rudolph, spokesman for the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition, who has treated children in the hospital for magnet ingestion.
Almost every product safety recall in the United States is voluntary, with the manufacturer having agreed to take action. The CPSC mostly lacks the authority to force products off the market without a company’s cooperation. And the few times that the agency has gone to court to enforce a recall ended in a settlement.
But Colorado-based Zen Magnets and its chief executive, Shihan Qu, refused to back down.
The CPSC first issued a warning about “innocent looking” magnet sets in 2011. The agency soon passed mandatory regulations that essentially banned strong magnet sets in many cases. After two firms refused to comply, including Zen Magnets, regulators went to court. One company backed down. That left Qu’s company standing alone.
The CPSC’s case against Qu’s company bounced between administrative court and federal court for several years.
Meanwhile, the magnet industry started to write up voluntary safety standards — which would have made it even more difficult for regulators to take direct action. A Washington Post investigation in 2019 showed how the voluntary safety standards process can be used by manufacturers to drown out the concerns of safety groups and regulators.
Instead, late last year a federal appeals court finally cleared the way for the CPSC to take action. But the agency still had to wait to make sure no further legal challenges were coming before announcing Tuesday’s recall.
Anticipating the CPSC’s action, Qu said he stopped selling magnets at the end of 2020.
Qu in a statement to The Washington Post decried “the CPSC’s continual and uncompromising War on Magnets.”
The mandatory recall does not affect high-powered magnet sets made by other companies.
The CPSC is working on regulations that would effectively ban all magnet sets.
A few years ago, the CPSC did pass a regulation that effectively banned small rare-earth magnet sets. But it was short-lived. Created in 2012, the restrictions were lifted four years later in 2016 following a court challenge.
What happened next can be seen in data from poison control centers: cases of accidental swallowing of magnets jumped sixfold.