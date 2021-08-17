A: There are a handful of different wainscoting or paneling techniques that you can implement in a room. Some are really intricate and difficult, and thus the space must be all drywall and a blank slate. It’s difficult to do the more formal wainscoting in an existing home. When this is not an option, “plant-on” wainscoting is still amazing and can be added to an existing home. Essentially, plant-on wainscoting consists of planting a piece of molding directly over the drywall and making boxes out of it. You can even add plant-on to the crown molding. It’s a really simple way of doing it while still achieving that beautiful, timeless look.