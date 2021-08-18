If you think there might be anything personal to salvage in the property, then by all means go there and have a look around. But in cases like these, where elderly relatives have been unable to let go, it may just be faster, easier and better to have someone else empty the house and ready it for sale. Lastly, there are companies that will help people like you go through the personal items in the home and either set them aside for you to consider, prepare them for sale through a home sale or an estate sale, or arrange to have them donated or discarded.