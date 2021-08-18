“Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” T-Mobile said in a statement published on its website Tuesday.
On Monday, the company disclosed that hackers had gained access to its computer networks, but had not yet determined whether personal data had been stolen or how many customers were affected. T-Mobile said it would reach out to customers and offer two years of identity protection services and recommended that subscribers with postpaid plans change their pins.
While the company’s preliminary analysis offered a sense of the cyberattack’s scale, T-Mobile did not disclose details about how hackers gained access to its systems or who it believed was behind the breach.
“We take our customers’ protection very seriously and we will continue to work around the clock on this forensic investigation to ensure we are taking care of our customers in light of this malicious attack,” the company said.
Motherboard first reported on the breach, following claims posted on a Web forum offering to sell private data.
Since Friday, the company’s stock has slipped nearly 3 percent, while the broader market average has stayed nearly flat.
Hackers previously targeted T-Mobile. In 2019, the company said malicious actors accessed the data of some prepaid wireless accounts. Names, phone numbers and billing addresses were among the customer data stolen in the cyberattack, but the company said that no financial data was compromised.