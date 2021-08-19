Mazzara: The broader mortgage industry may view applicants with uneven income flows as erratic. But since we look at a 12- or 24-month snapshot, we really don’t view them as erratic. Rates for non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans, which are loans that don’t meet the guidelines established for qualified mortgages by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, can be slightly higher than your conventional loans that are backed by the government. But it has to do with risk. We are not using tax returns or verifiable income; we are using cash flow. Borrowers can offset a higher rate with a larger down payment, however most of our clients typically do not look at an interest rate as the determining factor. They see it as an opportunity cost. It’s about liquidity and what they can do to earn more money rather than put capital into their home to save a couple of dollars on their mortgage.