“The Fed is expected to begin tapering their asset purchase program sometime between January and March in 2022. Along with a reduction in secondary mortgage-backed security (MBS) purchases by banks, we think the announcement of Fed tapering has the potential to increase mortgage rates in the range of 25 basis points,” Preetam Purohit, head of hedging and analytics at Embrace Home Loans, wrote in an email. “We also do not expect any interest rate hikes until the middle of 2023: The central bank will not shock the market by tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates at the same time.”