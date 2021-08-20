A roller-coaster week for stocks began Monday with the S&P 500 doubling from last year’s bottom and closing at another record. The benchmark fell over the next two days ahead of the expiration of equity options. Investors were also weighing concerns about whether rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant would stall economic growth and the Federal Reserve’s timetable for withdrawing stimulus. Stocks rebounded Friday, but not enough to offset the weekly declines.
“There’s a little bit more sense of cautiousness as we move into Labor Day and as we move in towards the final run this year” said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington National Bank. A resurgence of virus cases, slowing rate of growth and impending changes in monetary policy are contributing to that cautiousness, he said.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News