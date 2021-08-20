There are more than 34,000 dollar stores in the United States, more than all Walmart, Starbucks and McDonald’s businesses combined. The two largest chains — Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar — make up the vast majority of them, with more than 32,000 locations. Many are concentrated in lower-income areas, and analysts say it’s increasingly common to see three, four and even five dollar stores within a few blocks of one another, making it difficult for smaller chains and grocery stores, which have thinner margins, to compete.