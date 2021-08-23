If you’re thinking of buying a house at any point in the future, the first thing you should do is look at your credit report. Go to annualcreditreport.com, order your credit report and review it line by line. Historically, you could do this for free on an annual basis, but the three major credit reporting agencies expanded this option to weekly through April 2022 to help people during the pandemic. You don’t have to enter your credit card information and nobody will try to sell you anything.