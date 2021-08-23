For example, the condo at the Renaissance, 2230 George C. Marshall Dr., #303, Falls Church, Va., is priced at $379,900. The monthly condo fee is $581 and annual property taxes are $3,939. This condo is in Fairfax County, where the median sales price in June was $650,000, according to Bright MLS.
Built in 1987, the gated condo complex includes indoor and outdoor pools, a business center, meeting and party rooms, tennis courts, a fitness center, a sauna, concierge services and on-site conveniences such as a personal trainer, a florist and dry cleaning.
The 1,074-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The open living and dining area has a wall of glass connected to a balcony. The kitchen includes white shaker cabinets, a pantry, a movable island, black granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a glass tile backsplash, ceramic tile flooring and under-cabinet lighting.
Each of the two bedrooms is on either side of the living area for privacy and both have a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The unit also has a built-in bench and coat rack in the entryway next to a washer and dryer.
The third-floor condo unit is on the ground level at the back of the building, which makes it easier for dog owners to get directly outside for a walk. A separate storage unit and one assigned parking space is included with this unit.
Assigned schools include Freedom Hill Elementary, Kilmer Middle and Marshall High. The elementary school is rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in the state. The middle school is rated above average, and the high school is rated average.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Morgan Willemsen with Long & Foster Real Estate at 703-399-9878.
