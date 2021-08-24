The Rental Assistance Finder, available at www.consumerfinance.gov/renthelp, connects renters and landlords with the state and local programs that are distributing billions of dollars in federal assistance nationwide to help renters stay housed during the pandemic. The federal government allocated more than $46 billion to assist households with rental costs. The funds are being distributed by state, local, tribal and other programs.
The CFPB site includes information about how to qualify for assistance and a link to find a housing counselor in your area who can provide individualized advice.
A CFPB analysis of the Census Household Pulse Survey data from June 23 to July 5 found that 16 percent of adults living in rental households are behind on their rent. Among those adults, 49 percent — approximately 3.6 million people — said eviction within the next two months is somewhat or very likely.
In addition to searching on the CFPB site, D.C. renters and landlords can visit https://stay.dc.gov/#apply for rental assistance.
In Maryland, the statewide program is at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/EvictionPrevention/default.aspx and there are also county level programs you can find through the CFPB site.
In Virginia, the statewide program is at https://www.dhcd.virginia.gov/rrp, and there are also county level programs you can find through the CFPB site.
The CFPB also created consumerfinance.gov/housing, which serves as the federal government’s resource for up-to-date information on relief options, protections and key deadlines for all types of housing assistance programs.