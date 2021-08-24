“We took this step because of the spread of the delta variant and the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated,” Michael DeAngelis, a CVS Health spokesman, said in an email. “However, the FDA approval underscores the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, and we are pleased that it may help reassure any employees who have been hesitant to get vaccinated.”
Walt Disney Co. will also require unionized employees working at Walt Disney World in Florida to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 22, under a deal reached Monday with a union coalition, according to the Associated Press.
The move came several weeks after Disney announced a vaccine mandate for all salaried and nonunion hourly employees in the United States.
Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here Local 362, which represents unionized workers at Walt Disney World in Florida, said the union had been negotiating for four weeks. He noted that a majority of the union’s members are already vaccinated, but that “any FDA approval is helpful. Our organization has made no bones about it — we are pro vaccine.” (An email to Disney was not immediately returned.)
Oil and gas company Chevron said in an emailed statement Monday that it is requiring expatriate employees, workers traveling abroad, Gulf of Mexico offshore workers and some onshore support personnel to be vaccinated.
The company said its decision predates the FDA approval.
As the delta variant surged, scuttling workplace reopening plans, a number of employers had already begun to impose vaccine mandates — even before the FDA decision about full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Those moves accelerated over the summer as the federal government announced that workers would have to get a coronavirus vaccine or comply with regular testing, mandatory masking and other restrictions.
In remarks made Monday at the White House, President Biden urged companies to increase vaccine requirements.
“If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it. Do what I did last month and require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements,” Biden said.
Lawyers who work with businesses said they anticipate that more companies will now add mandates.
"Legally, an employer was allowed to mandate a vaccine even when it was only authorized under the emergency use authorization,” said Sharon Perley Masling, a partner at Morgan Lewis and former senior counsel to a commissioner at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
But full approval may make some more comfortable, Masling said. “I think there were some employers who were more hesitant to require employees to vaccinate themselves with a vaccine that had not received full approval. ... I think this will put those employers at ease.”
Others agreed that more companies will follow suit. “I think it is going to have a meaningful impact,” said Brett Coburn, a labor and employment lawyer with Alston & Bird in Atlanta.
"Some employers may decide [to mandate] for the first time; others may speed it up,” Coburn said.